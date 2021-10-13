By Gabriel Olawale

The Association of Professional Party Organisers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN) has concluded plan to host its 2021 The Event Industry Conference (TEIC).

The high level event which is bid to hold on 21st, 22nd and 24th of October will witness series of activities including awards for outstanding stakeholders.

Speaking ahead of the conference in Lagos, APPOEMN President, Mrs Adefunke Kuyoro said that, as Nigerians struggle to cope with ‘the new normal’ necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, stakeholders in the Event Planning and Organising industry needed to be well equipped.

According to her, since parties and events revolve around people, every stakeholder in the industry should be well trained on how to effectively uphold safety and health protocol in planning and organising events.

Kuyoro explained that the 2021 Event Industry Conference with the theme “A Dawn”, was designed to educate and empower Nigerians, especially event planners and party organisers.

“The realities of the new normal brought by COVID-19 are here with us, and things can no longer be done as usual, but life and business must go on.

“If other sectors are driven by professionals, the event industry should not be left out because it involves the safety and comfort of people, and that is why industry players should be well trained.

“The industry is one of the worst hit by the pandemic, and now we want to concentrate on the welfare and empowerment of our members towards organising successful events.

“The New Dawn conference taking place in Lagos is basically packaged for event planners and organisers to get equipped with best practices for events, and there will be physical and virtual attendance,” she said.

Also, Mrs Gbemisola Ope, The Entertainment Industry Conference (TEIC) Organising Committee Chairperson said: “ It is important to note that events and parties can now be held virtually and every event planner need to know this.

“We shall also be giving awards for outstanding stakeholders, and the categories include awards for Diversification, Support, Innovation and Entrepreneurship.”