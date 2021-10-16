APC State Congress: Accreditation begins in Delta

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Accreditation has commenced in Delta State in the nationwide State Congress of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Accreditation began at about 11:50 am in the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, venue of the Congress.

The accreditation which is being done by the Congress committee headed by its Chairman, Senator Ajibola Bashiru is witnessed by officials of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC.

Our Correspondent reports that the accreditation is being done alphabetically starting with Aniocha North, adding that the atmosphere is peaceful and calm as delegates arrived the venue in their numbers.

Security agents are on ground to maintain peace and order.

