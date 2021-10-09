The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State on Saturday inaugurated the 23 elected local government chairmen of the party in the state.

The state APC Caretaker Chairman, Alhaji Isa Achida, who superintendent over the oath taking, congratulated the chairmen for retaining their positions to lead the party in their respective areas.

“You must bear in mind that your election was Allah’s will, not because you are the best in wealth or wisdom.

“I will therefore advise you to be open to your people, especially members of your council. Whatever decision you take, make sure you are guided by the interest of the larger segment.

“Moreover, the fact that almost all of you are being returned to office, is an indication that you did very well in your first tenure.

“However, I wish to request you to guard your loins and get ready for greater battles that lie ahead,” he charged them.

Achida appreciated the party’s stakeholders, members and leaders for their understanding, support and cooperation.

The party boss noted that the successes recorded during the past elections in the party would not have been possible without their commitment.

He said the state APC leadership was committed to adherence to laid down rules and regulations guiding party affairs without discrimination or partiality.

“Indeed, our adherence to laid down rules and regulations have greatly helped in our success during the ward and local government congresses.”

Achida however appealed to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to consider the plight of the traders at the Sokoto Central Market.

“When the state government promised to rebuild the market within six months, we were the first to dismiss the promise as an empty one.

“It is now more than a year since the unfortunate incident, as such the government should please allow the traders to rebuild their shops and continue their businesses,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new APC LG Chairmen are Musa Marnona, Kabiru S/Fulani, Bilyaminu Usman and Garba Lofa for Wurno, Goronyo, Tangaza and Tureta LGAs, respectively.

While Ummaru Gimba, Muhammad S/Alaru, Ya’u Kaffe, Mani Maikatako, Muhammad Gigane, Ibrahim Baura and Yawale S/Baki, were sworn-in for Binji, Illela, Gada, Silame, Gwadabawa, Dange/Shuni and Sabon Birni LGAs, respectively.

Others are Mode S/Fawa, Lawali Rabah, Abubakar Dansoro, Ummaru Maitafsir, Abubakar Umar, Bello Danmaliki, Almu Kwandawa, Muhammad D/Gado, Bello Mainasara, Bello Bado, Lawali S/Tasha and Bello Sifawa.

They were, respectively, all sworn-in for Gudu, Rabah, Kware, Tambuwal, Shagari, Yabo, Sokoto North, Kebbe, Sokoto South, Wamakko, Isa and Bodinga LGAs.

