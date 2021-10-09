The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has reaffirmed its commitment to implementing programmes that will strengthen state’s capacities to create jobs, stimulate economic activities, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi and Chairman of the forum gave the assurance in a statement on Saturday in Abuja while felicitating Governor Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe on his 60th birthday.

The PGF is an umbrella body of all serving governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“As we rejoice with Gov. Muhammad Yahaya, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implementing programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“The PGF joins Gov. Yahaya of Gombe to celebrate his 60th birthday. Along with the people of the state and other well-meaning Nigerians, we join his family to celebrate this special occasion,” he said.

The PGF chairman acknowledged and commended the governor’s leadership, vision and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria, adding that he was a shining light of our politics.

He said guided by the APC, the Gombe governor had been a consistent and selfless contributor to progressive initiatives towards developing states and Nigeria generally.

“We also recognise your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Gombe through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government,” Bagudu said.