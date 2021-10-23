By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

A five-man petition panel for the state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has arrived Kano state to listen to complaints and receive petitions bothering over the recently concluded election.

It would be recalled that two parallel state congresses of the APC were conducted in the state on Saturday, October 16, with Abdullahi Abbas and Ahmadu Danzago emerging as factional chairmen of the ruling party in the state.

While Abbas won as the consensus candidate and returned unopposed at the congress, held at Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium, Danzago emerged as the winner from a faction led by former governor of the state, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau also through consensus.

However, at the inauguration of the panel on Saturday, Chairman of the committee, Dr Tony Macfoy said he would entertain only petitions from the congress held at Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium, which produced Abbas.

According to him, the national headquarters of APC had sent him to listen to petitions on congress held at Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium only, adding that he would not entertain any complaints contrary to what he was assigned to do.

Dr Macfoy emphasized that as far as the national body of the ruling APC is concerned, no congress held in Kano except the one conducted at the indoor stadium, adding that it was the election recognized by the national secretariat of the party.

The Chairman explained that the panel would be sitting for three days, from Saturday (today)to Monday, at the secretariat of the party in Kano, from 10 am to 4 pm.

Vanguard News Nigeria