The All Progressive Congress (APC) has cleared the Plateau local government councils poll, winning all the chairmanship and councillorship seats in the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Mr Fabian Ntung, Chairman, Plateau Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) announced the result on Sunday in Jos.

Ntung explained that APC won the entire 325 councillorship seats in the 17 LGAs.

The chairman stated that the commission was satisfied with the manner in which the election was conducted.

READ ALSO: Attack on APC official shocks Council boss

Ntung commended the electorate who ensured a free and peaceful conduct of the poll.

The commission had barred the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the poll, following some internal crises.

The party challenged its exclusion at the High Court and Appeal Court, but lost at both levels. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria