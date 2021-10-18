By Ndahi Marama

Borno All Progressives Congress, APC Chieftain, who aspired for the 2019 gubernatorial primaries, Alhaji Idris Mamman Durkwa has commended the Nigerian Military and other security agencies for their efforts that led to the defeat of Boko Haram terrorists.

He said, the feet achieved in the fight against terrorists in the northeast, especially Borno, has paved a way for peaceful conduct of State Congresses in Maiduguri last Saturday, as all delegates, and party supporters were able to come from far and near to grace the ceremony.

This is even as he pledged his total loyalty and support to the newly elected party Executives in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Durkwa, a senior retired civil servant at the federal level before he turned politician disclosed this while briefing Journalists in Maiduguri soon after the APC state congress/delegates in a voice vote that reaffirmed Hon Ali Bukar Dalori as Chairman and other executives to lead the party for the next four years.

He reiterated that, the commitment and show of concern by President Muhammadu Buhari to end terrorism in the north east is highly appreciated by anyone, irrespective of political inclinations, because, the relative peace witnessed, contributed to the ongoing Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement process initiated under the good leadership of governor Babagana Umara Zulum, who has within just two years in office, executed over 600 people-oriented projects, and as well, relocated thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) back to their ancestral homes.

“The relative peace and sustained efforts from Government and our security agencies is a good thing that happened to the people of Borno and the North east in general.

“Unlike in the past, when people were sleeping with their two eyes opened for fear of Boko Haram onslaught, you can see how peaceful the APC Congress went on in Maiduguri, many delegates from far and near and across the 27 Local Government Areas attended.

“Most of our roads are safer than before, on this note, I want to commend President Buhari, Governor Zulum, security agencies and of course the resilient people of the region towards defeating insurgents, where thousands of them (terrorists) including their families have began to surrender and lay down their arms for peace to reign.

“I want to also show my deep appreciation to His Excellency, Governor Zulum for executing 38 projects in Hawul Local Government Area where I hail from.

“If you go to Hawul, you can see Model Primary and Secondary schools newly constructed, including hospitals and clinics well equipped as well as boreholes, go to Yimirshika, Kwajjafa, Shaffa, Azare, Marama, Kinging and other communities, you can see these developments I am talking about. Is wonderful and that is what good governance and democracy is all about.” Durkwa said.

He, therefore, pledged his total loyalty and support to the newly elected Party Executives, even as he enjoined them work hard in order to instill discipline, tolerance, carry everybody along with open-door policy that can move the party to victory come 2023 general elections.

