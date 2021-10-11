Angelo Williams

In this write-up, Angelo Williams recounts his experience growing up and venturing into the world of business and entertainment. Read…

When I was 13, I always wanted to be a performer. I joined various travel dance teams and performed on stage. Soon after, there was a moment in high school when my friend Madison introduced me to her father, TV actor Tim Russ.

We had just finished dance rehearsal at her house and her dad asked us if we wanted to go to an open call audition. So we had auditioned for a Coca Cola commercial. We didn’t get the role but it was my first time being in an environment full of actors and I loved it. That’s where my true journey started.

I took the mentoring advice Tim gave me and used it the best that I could. I started booking auditions back to back. I received no call backs my first year. I didn’t stop but I had to come with a different approach.

I had no headshots, actors reel nor the money to afford it at the time. My first headshot was a cropped out selfie. My parents didn’t see the fire in my eyes at the time so I had to improvise. Excuses just isn’t in my blood. Soon after I started to get callbacks but I wasn’t getting the role.

So I decided to take free acting classes at my school. Midway through the year, I had to transfer to another school that had a theatre class so I took it. I was involved in school plays, talent shows and lip sync battles. I started to get comfortable.

During my last couple years of high school, I was traveling back and forth from Los Angeles to Rancho Cucamonga so I could attend auditions and be on time for school. It was stressful but I was ready for it.

After Graduation, I attended classes at a local college for communications and theatre when I got a call to be in MTV’s HIP HOP SQUARES. I end up winning the show. Then a month after, I was invited to work alongside Mario Van Peebles for his movie “Armed”.

Then two months later, I won a short film festival for AT&T. So much more happened along the way and all the hard work started to pay off at once. I started to build an online presence on Instagram doing skits with favorable influencer. That gave me the idea of independence. Like what if I could create my own film one day.

So I started to contact friends that I worked with throughout the years and we came together to create our own short films. Again after submitting them to film festivals, we didn’t get any responses. I’ve been down that road before. So I started a job to save some money to expand my choices.

Around that time, I met my girlfriend who soon became my beautiful wife. When I met her, I started thinking like a man because now I can’t be a broke guy with a dream and a girlfriend. So I started to explore other avenues while also chasing my passion. I heard about this thing called Forex.

I told her about it and she was supportive of the idea. I spent the next 2 years learning how to trade, and how it can apply to all aspects of my life and implementing it to my finances as well as my goals. We started a profitable business together Called ATM Investment Group.

Now of course what’s next from here? Do I stop chasing my dreams? We have a lot of upcoming projects dropping soon. The best part about it is when it comes to chasing your dreams, sometimes you have to take a different approach. Mines resulted in a business that can now fund my dreams/goals full time without having to shift that focus to where it’s not needed.

My advice to other people reaching their goals no matter what industry, if the plan doesn’t work, it’s okay making a few detours along the way, the endgame is still the same. Just don’t let NO, or a bump on the road barricade you from it.

Follow me on Instagram @angeloofficialpage for more info