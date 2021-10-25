Accord Party governorship hopeful, Dr. Godwin Maduka, Okosisi Orumba was given a resounding welcome amidst cultural fiesta as Orumba North and south hosted the giant in Enugu.

In a town hall meeting yesterday in the coal city, held in support of Maduka’s governorship bid to redirect the state of affairs in a state hugely ravaged by insecurity and other issues, the group turned out enmass to give their massive support.

Maduka who also hails from Orumba south was awed by the strength of his kinsmen’s support and wishes to see him take over the leadership mantle in Awka house come November 6.

Okosisi Orumba presented his overwhelming manifesto to them, pointing and making it clear that he has come to serve with all his heart.

He also promised that his manifestos are not based on rhetorics but a well articulated vision that will be matched with action and speed.

“Anambra State may have had leaders with vision, but if vision is not matched with action, then delivering the dividend of democracy becomes mere rhetorics on paper.

“I have come to serve and will not disappoint, especially seeing the massive and overwhelming support from people around here today including others around the entire Anambra communities,” Maduka said.

In response to his vision and mission, the group having endorsed his aspiration, promised and vowed to support their own as Maduka is from Orumba south.

They also believe that this is the time of Anambra south and particularly Orumba son to become governor in Anambra State, as there had never been any of their own elected as Governor or have contested for that position before.

