Anambra: USA Partners roots for Andy Uba

Chief David Umeh, aka ‘D Williams’ (2nd left) Anambra State Coordinator, United States of America, USA, Partners for Senator Andy Uba governorship bid, with other executives of the group.

Members of United States of America, USA, Partners for Senator Andy Uba governorship bid, in a group photograph.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

Ahead of November 6, 2021 governorship election on Amambra State, a group, United States Partners, USA Partners, for Senator Andy Uba, has thrown its weight to the candidacy of the All Progressive Congress, APC, flag bearer.

Declaring its support for Senator Uba, the group declared the APC will take over the seat of power from the incumbent Governor Obiano.

They added that the incumbent All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, government will not complete its legacy project, the Anambra Cargo Airport, but Uba, APC government will complete and commission it.

Addressing newsmen, Anambra State Coordinator of the group, Chief David William Umeh said their choice of Uba to other candidates was informed by his wealth of knowledge, experience and financial capacity to fund his campaign, describing other contestants to the governorship seat as as ‘baby politicians’ that will be defeated even in their wards.

Explaining that the ruling APGA had lost relevance in the state Umeh alleged that the lackluster performance of the incumbent APGA government has made APC victory easy.

He added that the the Anambra Cargo Airport project which Governor Obiano is claiming is his legacy project would not be completed at the expiration of his tenure, but will be complete and commission by Senator Uba’s led APC government.

According to the group, “The airport project Governor Obiano is boasting as his legacy project in the state, will not be ready before the election on November 6, 2021.

“Election will come and go and the airport will remain the way it is. It is Senator Andy Uba, that will commission it just as he will do on the International Conference Center, Awka.

“APC is taking over Anambra State and all the bad roads the APGA government is leaving behind, Senator Uba is coming to fix the roads and Anambra people will smile when APC takes over the state.

“The bad roads in the state are enough minus for APGA. I don’t see any reason why a right thinking Anambra citizen or resident will vote for APGA, again, in the state, couple with high level touting across the state.

“This time around, it will be a walkover, particularly with the defections of other party members to APC, including 6 APGA House of Assembly members, 3 Federal House of Representatives members, a PDP Senator, Stella Odua, and PDP, Board of Trustees member Senator Joy Emodi and others.

“Anambraians living in USA, had a resolution that they want someone who will make Anambra great again.

“After their several meetings, they found Andy Uba worthy. In US, we call them Super-Coordinators, headed by Dr. Chike Oramah.

“Our funding is from USA. Andy Uba has not given us anything. 80 percent of our funding comes from USA, while we provide the remaining 20 percent funding here in Anambra.”

Vanguard News Nigeria