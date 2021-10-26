...Deploys DIG Joseph Egbunike to Anambra as Coordinating DIG Election Duties

By Kingsley Omonobi

Ahead of the Anambra Governorship election holding November 6th 2021, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a major overhauling of the security landscape in the State.

The overhauling includes the deployment of selected seasoned Strategic Commanders from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police and above to Anambra State for effective supervision of security personnel and operations in the Elections.

The IGP noted that the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Joseph Egbunike has been deployed to Anambra State as the Coordinator of the security component for the Elections.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba said, “DIG Egbunike is saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the implementation of the Operation Order evolved from the Election Security Threat Assessment, to ensure a peaceful environment devoid of violence and conducive enough to guarantee that law abiding citizens freely perform their civic responsibilities without molestation or intimidation.

“DIG Egbunike will be assisted by the DIG in-charge of Operations, Acting DIG Zaki Ahmed.

“Other Strategic Commanders deployed to Anambra State include five (5) Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), fourteen (14) Commissioners of Police (CPs), thirty-one (31) Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and forty-eight (48) Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs).

“The Senior Officers are to coordinate human and other operational deployments in the three (3) Senatorial Districts, twenty-one (21) Local Government Areas and the 5720 polling units in Anambra State.

“The IGP reassures the nation that the Force is adequately prepared for the Gubernatorial Elections in Anambra State come November 6th, 2021.

“He reiterates that the Force will do everything within its powers to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all stakeholders to protect democratic values, provide level playing field for all political actors, ensure adequate protection of voters, INEC personnel and equipment, accredited observers and other key players in Anambra State.

“The IGP calls on citizens in Anambra State to come out en masse and exercise their franchise as adequate security have been emplaced to protect them before, during and after the elections.”