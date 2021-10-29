Anambra Guber: Soludo's rival, Umeoji dumps APGA for APC

Governor Buni, Umeoji and others at the reception of the lawmaker into the APC.

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

A former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Anambra State, Chukwuma Umeoji, has ditched the party for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Umeoji, a member of the House of Representatives, was at various times the governorship candidate of APGA in the lead up to the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

However, a judicial topsy-turvy saw him being replaced with Professor Chukwuma Soludo at least on two occasions before a final court order which dismissed his candidacy and upheld that of Soludo.

In a statement issued Friday night in Abuja, Mamman Mohammed, Director General, Press and Media Affairs to the the Yobe state Governor and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, said the legislator representing Aguata (Anambra) federal Constituency has now joined the APC.

Governor Buni charged the legislator to be dedicated, faithful and loyal to the party.

“APC will stand for you and your supporters, and protect your political interests at all times.

“You will enjoy every privilege enjoyed by every member of the party,” the Chairman Caretaker committee chair assured.

He urged the federal lawmaker and his supporters to work for the Party’s success in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

“We expect you to be part of the success story in the coming Anambra election as our victory in the election is getting much more clearer every day,” Governor Buni said.

He assured the people of Aguta federal constituency that the decision of their representative to carry them along into the Nigeria project will attract more federal presence to the constituency.

Umeoji assured of the his loyalty, his political associates and the people of his constituency to the party.

“We shall contribute to the success awaiting the party in the Anambra election.

“We are part of the Nigeria project and will from now henceforth work and defend the interest of APC at all levels,” he assured.

