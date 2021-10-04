Urges security to resist further attacks

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – ANAMBRA State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Tony Olofu on Monday led a team of senior police officers and tactical squads on what he called a confidence boosting patrol within the state after Sunday’s attacks in the industrial town of Nnewi.

While there, the CP visited the home of a chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Joe Igbokwe whose country home was set ablaze on Sunday by gunmen, as well as the office of the Directorate of State Service, DSS, which was burnt.

The team also visited the residence of former Petroleum Minister, Dr. Chu Okongwu and the Police Area Command in the town.

According to the CP, the visit was to boost the morale of police personnel as part of efforts to tackle the new trends of security breaches in the state.

While condemning the recurring public disturbance and attacks on government facilities and private residences in the state, Olofu charged the police personnel to be firm and resolute in resisting and taking the battle to the doorstep of the perpetrators of the dastardly acts to bring them to book.

He reassured the people of Anambra State of the command’s avowed commitment to do everything within its powers to maintain public security and safety in the state.

He enjoined the people to remain vigilant and law abiding and assist the police and other security agencies with timely and credible crime prevention information.