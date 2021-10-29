By Nwafor Sunday

Following reports that Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and some officers of the Nigerian Police, on Friday stormed the Maitama home of Supreme Court Judge, Justice Mary Odili, in Abuja, the Governor of Rivers state, Nyesome Wike, Friday night visited the house to confirm the story.

Others spotted at the house include: Abiye Sekibo, former minister of transportation; Raymond Dokpesi, founder of DAAR communications; Austin Okpara, former deputy speaker of the house of representatives; and Okon Aniete and Lee Maeba, a former senator.

Report had it that some anti-graft agents invaded the judge’s home to execute a search warrant as part of investigations into her husband, Peter Odili, who is a former Governor of Rivers State.

However, in a statement sent to Vanguard by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity, the commission condemned the report, noting that none of its officers carried out the said operation.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to claims in a section of the media that operatives of the Commission today, October 29, 2021 stormed the Maitama, Abuja home of a Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Odili, purportedly to execute a search.

“The Commission by this statement wishes to inform the public that the report is false as it did not carry out any operation at the home of Justice Odili. If there was any such operation as claimed by the media, it was not carried out by the EFCC. The Commission enjoins the public to discountenance the report”.

Vanguard News Nigeria