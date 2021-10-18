By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

For allegedly breaching federal character principle, House of Representatives has ordered the suspension of 600 newly recruited staff of Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Services (FCT-IRS).

The order was commincated via a letter by the Chairman, House, Committee on Federal Character, Hon. Abubakar Yahaya Kusada.

With with Ref. No: NASS /HR/9/CT/37/27/17, the letter dated 13th October, 2021 was addressed to the Executive Chairman, FCT Inland Revenue Service Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service pending when investigation into the matter is concluded.

Titled ‘Suspension of recruitment’ the letter read thus: “Sequel to the interactive meeting held with you, Director Human Resources and Head of Legal on Wednesday, 13” October 2021 on the recently conducted recruitment exercise.

“I wish to inform you that the Committee had resolved on a motion that all issues relating to the 600 Staff recently recruited be suspended until violations of the Federal Character principles observed is cleared.

“This is to enable the Committee to establish the extent of your organisation’s level of compliance with the Federal Character principles as enshrined in Chapter II S. 14(3) and Third Schedule Part I C 8 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.”

The Committee through another letter referenced NASS/HR/9/CT/37/27/243 addressed to the FCT-IRS Executive Chairman also demanded the list of the 600 Staff recruited according to States and Local Government; list of the 38,000 unsolicited applicants received according to States and Local Government and 700 shortlisted applicants for interview according to States and Local Government.

This is however consequent upon a meeting held with the FCC Director, Human Resources and Head of Legal on Wednesday on 13th October, 2021.

The Committee also resolved to meet with the FCT-IRS Executive Chairman, FCT Permanent Secretary, Director Human Resources and Head of Legal, Commissioner/Committee Chairman, Secretary, Director Monitoring of Federal Character Commission for an interactive meeting on the documents requested and other staff matters, on Tuesday, 26th October, 2021.

Speaking on the matter, Hon Kusada said “All invitees should attend the meeting unfailingly and also note that the team led by the Permanent Secretary and FCT-IRS Chairman will be entertained by the Committee.

"This is to enable the Committee to establish the extent of your Organization's level of compliance with the Federal Character principles as enshrined in Chapter II S 14(3) and Third Schedule Part IC 8(1) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended