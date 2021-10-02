The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG, in charge of Zone 5, Benin City, Edo State, Mr. Isaac Akinmoyede, has assured a non-governmental organisation, Youth and Conflict Resolution Initiative, YCRI, that the police would support and partner with them to take the message of peace to the rural communities.

Akinmoyede gave this assurance Tuesday when he played host to a YCRI delegation who paid him a courtesy call at his office in Benin.

The AIG while applauding the efforts of the organization in promoting peaceful coexistence through its activities, stressed the need for people especially, the youths, to shun violence and any act of criminality as there was no gain engaging in crimes.

He commended the efforts of the organization and assured them of continuous partnership and support to see that the message of peace gets to the grassroots.

Earlier, the Founder and President of YCRI, Pastor Alex Kenerekedi, explained that the organisation was founded to promote peace and equip Nigerians especially, the youths to bring about sustainable development in the country.

Kenerekedi, who is also a police chaplain in Delta State, stated that the group’s activities and programmes were designed to curb youth restiveness and social vices in society through empowerment.

The highlight of the visit was the presentation of a complimentary plaque to the AIG in recognition of his contributions to crime-fighting in the country.