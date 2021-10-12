By Steve Oko – Aba

Member of the House of Representatives representing Aba North and Aba South federal constituency, Hon. Chimobi Ebisike, has said that only massive investment in agriculture will fast-track Nigeria’s economic recovery.

The lawmaker who made the submission while declaring open a one week skills acquisition progromme for his constituents in Aba, urged youths to embrace agriculture for self reliever.

Chief Obisike argued that Nigeria fared better during the era her economy was dependent on agriculture, regretting that the discovery of crude oil has not added much value to the country.

He warned that Nigeria’s economic woes would worsen unless there is massive investment in agriculture.

His word, “This is the time to go back to agricultural based economy. I believe that this training is coming at a very appropriate time, having just witnessed various waves of global pandemic and their attendant loss of jobs as well as the shutdown of many small and medium scale businesses leading to economic crunch and drop in capital.”

Appealing to his colleagues to give special consideration to the agricultural sector in the 2022 budget, the lawmaker urged the federal government to support youths willing to go into agriculture.

Chief Ebisike encouraged youths in his constituency to take advantage of the training to acquire skills in mordern agriculture for self reliance.

The training programme focuses on poultry farming, snailing, piggery, mushroom farming, bee keeping, among others.

Some of the trainees including Obioma Daniel, Ngozi Alozie thanked the lawmaker for the gesture which they said would help to alleviate their sufferings.

