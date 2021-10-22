.

Lawan, Omo- Agege, Obaseki, Governors, Senators, Ministers, others to Storm Agenebode for the Iyase

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff, Senator Francis Asekhame Alimikhena, All Progressives Congress, APC, Edo North will tomorrow be conferred with the traditional title of Iyase of Uwanno Kingdom.

The conferment of the traditional title on the Senator will be performed by the Okumagbe of Uwanno Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Dr George Oshiapi Egabor, JP, OON, Omoaze 1.

With the title of Iyase on the former Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, he now becomes the traditional Prime Minister of Uwanno kingdom, Etsako East of Edo State.

His wife, Lady ( Chief) Monica Emesomiade Alimikhena will also be conferred with the traditional title of Iyi- Iyase of the Uwanno Kingdom by the Monarch.

Senator Alimikhena is being recognised by the traditional institution because of his numerous contributions to the growth and development of Uwanno kingdom and Edo North at large.

He is described as a great philanthropist of our time, a bridge-builder, an exemplary leader who has touched the lives of many in society.

Already, Igiode, the country home of the Senator and Agenebode are wearing a new look and agog with activities as a prelude to tomorrow’s formal conferment ceremony.

Senator Alimikhena who spoke with Vanguard, arrived in Igiode yesterday in full readiness for the event and to receive his visitors who will be attending from across the country.

He was welcomed to his Village by his people who sang and danced around the Community, ushering in the Prime Minister.

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, His Deputy Comrade Philip Shaibu, members of the National Assembly, Ministers, Diplomats, Captains of Industry, former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, Captains of Industry, Politicians, Edo Community Leaders, FCT, Students, amongst others will be on the ground to honour Senator Alimikhena.

On the conferment of Iyase on Senator Alimikhena, his Senior Legislative Aide Barrister Sheikh Mukhtar Yusuf said, “the Conferment is in recognition of his outstanding achievements and promotion of good governance and deepening of democracy in the country.

“His accomplishments as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have given succour to the ordinary people and hope to several others.”

For his son, John Alimikhena, he said, “Our father, a man of courage and exceptional qualities has by dint of hard work, over the years, stood tall amongst equals with our mother, to lay a solid foundation for a sustainable economic stability of our village -Igiode, by extension, Afenmai and Nigeria in general.”

Vanguard News Nigeria