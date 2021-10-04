By Peter Egwuatu

In a move to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Procter & Gamble (P&G) has announced expansion of its supply chain manufacturing operations in Nigeria.

The company has entered a manufacturing partnership with the SIL Group and Ugee Chemicals for the end-to-end manufacturing of locally produced raw materials as well as Ariel® detergent and other dry laundry powders all in one site.

READ ALSO:Oil market: Prices hit the roof over low US stocks

According to a statement from P&G, “This expanded operations aims to promote a more effective business operation across its value chain in Nigeria. The winning strategy of creating local champions across the value chain, promotes technology transfer, builds Nigerian capabilities which will in turn increase operational efficiencies, enable synergies of scale, and delivers better value to all our stakeholders and partners.

This creates potential to produce and distribute on a much larger scale and advances Nigeria’s readiness to optimise the implementation AfCFTA.

With this expanded operations, P&G continues to reaffirm its commitment to investing in Nigeria and Nigerian talents now and for the long haul, whilst increasing its economic and social footprint, in support of the diversification and localisation objectives of the Nigerian Government.”

The statement said: “The creation of local champions across the value chain of production and distribution is a key strategy to P&G’s continued success in Nigeria. This transition enables backward integration processes, as raw materials will now be produced at the site, alongside laundry detergents and other categories. “