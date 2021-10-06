The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has been lauded by the President of African Bar Association, Mr Hannibal Uwaifo, for his great transformational strides in digital health infrastructure provisions in the state.

He said: “It is humanely touching when a government in service prioritizes the health of his people in such a sustainably holistic manner the way Governor Tambuwal has actionably done and still doing”.

Uwaifo made this observation when his entourage en-route to AFBA annual conference in Niamey, made a courtesy stopover in Sokoto where he was honoured to inspect key signature projects of the governor.

The inspection was conducted by the Honourable Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Mr Mohammad Suleiman, SAN, who led the inspection and emphasized that the governor is unsparing to deliver his contract bargain with the people and even more, before he bows out of office deservedly accomplished. The projects visited included a completed and fully fitted Modern Digital Diagnostic Centre, the massive construction site of Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital and a legacy Modern High Court complex. The Sokoto state High Court Chief Registrar, Mr Bashar Ibrahim while taking the group round the Court complex testified too that the governor has been extraordinary in his pursuit of access to justice for all.

AFBA President Hannibal Uwaifo after the inspections remarked “I’m impressed not only for the governor as a friend, and the good people of Sokoto state that energizes his commitment, but for African Bar specially, because it exemplified our mutual service mission to humanity and justified our choice of him as a life board member of African Bar.”

He further thanked the governor for his hospitality, while stating that AFBA looked forward to receiving him warmly in Niamey where he is expected to be conferred with the Continental Bar’s Distinguished Service Award.