Ondo Sate Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr. Ade Adetimehin has been described as a valuable rallying figure for the party in state.



Business mogul and Politician, Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim OFR CFR, made the observation in his congratulatory message to the APC chairman on his birthday anniversary.



According to the statement, APC would have been out of power in the state but for the leadership accumen of the chairman who was able to bring all factional groups and individuals together before the governorship election with the support of all chieftains and members of the party.

The unity he was able to foster in the party coupled with the performance of the governor in office as well as party members and supporters, gave the party an edge over other parties that participated in the election and Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had a landslide victory in the poll.

The statement reads in parts: “We have a valuable and cerebral rallying figure in Engr. Ade Adetimehin as our party chairman in Ondo State.



He possesses leadership accumen and this he brought to forth before, during and after our party primary in the last governorship primary in our state.

“Engr. Adetimehin is our own Jagaban, he was able to bring together all factions and individuals members of our party who were displeased in one way or another.

His leadership quality and the performance of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in office with the greet support of members and our supporters gave us victory in the last governorship election in the state.

“Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu recorded landslide victory in the election because Engr. Adetimehin was able to settle the rifts among some members before the election.

I wish him long life and greater success in all his endeavours.”