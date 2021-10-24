The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Fekomi Global Nigeria Ltd, parent company of Fekomi Herbals, Mr. Adefemi Komiyo Lawrence has been nominated for ‘NAPS National Outstanding Leadership Award’ 2020.

He was also conferred with the award of excellence as Trailblazer by the association.

This information is contained in a release by the National President, National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), Comr Olasunkanmi Ijaduoye.

He said; “NAPS National Outstanding Leadership Award” is dedicated to recognising individuals, industry experts and national leaders whose impact to humanity has brought hope to many lives.

Ijaduoye added that the nomination was in recognition of Lawrence outstanding leadership acumen, charismatic and diligent disposition of his duty with absolute fairness and accountability in his many achievements.

“After proper consideration and due diligence, we are of the view that you are a rare icon and erudite leader who has systematically, gradually and purposefully achieved coupled with your undiluted vision and determination. We are aware of your efforts and unequalled enthusiasm towards youth and students developement,” he noted.

Adefemi Lawrence is a p*nis expert and sex therapist who uses trado-medical methods to treat erectile dysfunction, hormonal imbalances and others.

He is a graduate of Psychology at the University of Ado Ekiti and a degree in the treatment and management of erectile dysfunction at Empire Medical Training, Florida, USA.

