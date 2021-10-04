Prof. Ibrahim Umar, Rector, Adamawa State Polytechnic, has urged Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri to approve the recruitment of 70 academic staff, to fill the vacancies in some departments of the institution.

Umar made the call at the inauguration of the TETFund physical infrastructure projects in the institution on Monday in Yola.

He said that about 70 staff of the institution withdrew their services especially in the Department of Mass Communication, Christian Religious Education, Architectural Technology, Building Technology and School of Agriculture.

“Your Excellency may wish to recall that approval was given for the retention of 284 staff in Oct. 2018.

“However, some 70 of the 284 staff withdrew their services which created vacuum in some departments,” he said.

The rector also called for the construction of road network, to befit the modern edifices provided by the TETFund.

According to him, the polytechnic is one of the oldest tertiary institutions without good road network.

In his address, Fintiri commended TETFund for the intervention in providing the necessary infrastructural development in the institution.

Fintiri, represented by Dr Dishi Khobi, Commissioner for Tertiary and Professional Education, said that the government would consider the request for the construction of road network in the school.

“We will continue to provide enabling environment for full accreditation of all the courses already earmarked to commence HND and degree programmes,” he said.

The governor said the state government was making efforts in provide qualitative atmosphere to achieve academic excellence.

Fintiri enjoined the staff and students to be committed to their duties and studies as well as shun acts capable of breaking law and order in the institution.

