Melanie Avalon’s acting journey began as soon as she could talk, with her family’s home videos often capturing the preschool blonde proclaiming “Make a movie of me!” She crystalilized her passion by participating in community theater during her elementary through high school years in Memphis, and then there was no looking back.

At 17, she was accepted into the early entrance program at the University of Southern California, where she double majored in film and theatre.

Upon graduating, Melanie quickly secured coveted membership in the official acting union SAG-AFTRA, which represents actors, fashion models, and media personalities from across the entertainment industry. Soon after, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival for Pablo Moline’s No more chances. Melanie has also worked behind the scenes with some of the film industry’s most notable figures and organizations, having interned for Jerry Bruckheimer, Julia Pistor (former VP of Nickelodeon Movies and Executive Producer at Mattel), and Jim Whitaker at Disney Studios’ Whitaker Entertainment.

For Melanie, creating her podcasts turned out to be a wonderful creative outlet. Her top iTunes shows, “The Intermittent Fasting Podcast” and “The Melanie Avalon Biohacking Podcast,” have received millions of downloads since their inception. Melanie has always been mindful about sharing dietary and lifestyle choices that have worked for her personally. She maintains that the biohacking world, more often than not, can seem inaccessible to many people, and thus aims to break that barrier through her shows. Since entering the podcasting world, Melanie has appeared as a guest in Dave Asprey’s Biohacking Conference with the company InsideTracker, to discuss ways one can take charge of their health and reduce their true biological “inner age,” and has appeared in numerous outlets for her biohacking, including Forbes and Entrepreneur.

Melanie loves promoting health and fitness products which work for her, and, as an influencer, has partnered with various brands that can potentially change the health of her audience, as well as the environment, for the better. As she says, “I am extremely picky in my recommendations and extensively vet all the brands I work with. This cultivates trust with my audience. My audience knows that if I endorse a product, it is one which I personally use and adore.”

As for her next feats, Melanie aims to develop one of her podcasts for a TV show format, to continue interviewing the world’s top experts, and explore the tools, tips, and gadgets that can enhance one’s well-being. She believes in fostering relationships of kindness and gratitude, and creating content for her audience she herself wants to learn more about and consume.

“Everything I do for my audience comes out of my own curiosity and desire to find answers. I want to empower people to take agency in their own health status, and know that whatever diagnoses they may receive from the conventional medical system, that they can always claim or reclaim vitality.”