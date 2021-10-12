By Nkiruka Nnorom

In a bid to promote savings culture among Nigerians and reward loyal customers during the festive season, Access Bank Plc has raised the stakes with its DiamondXtra product.

The bank said it is set to reward one lucky customer with N10 million, another lucky customer with Salary for Life (N100,000 every month for 20 years) on December 25, 2021 and in the countdown to this mega draw, it intends to reward one customer daily with N1million from December 6 to December 24, 2021.

Addressing newsmen during the unveiling of the campaign tagged DiamondXtra mega draw in Lagos, Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc said: ”There’s no better way to celebrate Christmas and the end of year than with a big win. Beginning in the month of October, we will be giving our loyal customers and new customers the opportunity to save and qualify for the daily DiamondXtra mega draw which will be a daily draw in December for N1 million for a lucky customer, culminating in the jackpot draw on Christmas day for the grand prizes.

“All you need to do to qualify for the draw is to open a DiamondXtra account and fund up to N50,000. For every N50,000 you save, you get a ticket into the mega draw and increase your chances of becoming a millionaire in the DiamondXtra mega draw.”