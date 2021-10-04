.

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The African Artists’ Foundation, AAF, has announced the launch of the Artist Solidarity Fund, a series of grants which the Foundation is empowered to disburse by the Open Society Initiative for West Africa.

The application window opened on Monday, June 21st and will end on Monday, July 12th, 2021.

Interested artists are required to visit the African Artists’ Foundation website for more information and registration while successful applicants will be contacted by the end of August.

Considering that Artists and creatives are particularly vulnerable during an economic downturn, particularly in emerging economies where there are few social nets, the Artist Solidarity Fund has been initiated to bridge some of these gaps for a number of creatives on the continent with three opportunities sectioned into Emergency, Education and Project Support Funds.

The Emergency Support Fund grants 10 artists $300 each, towards relieving urgent financial needs as a result of COVID 19 fallout. Funds will go towards studio space rent, arts materials, and towards small projects etc.

The requirements are; Letter of recommendation from a member of faculty of any arts program, Letter of motivation for the program you are applying for, Proof of admission into an arts program, Portfolio and CV.

The Education Support Fund grants seven artists a sum of $1,000 each, towards skills acquisition in the arts from accredited institutions or programs. The requirements are; Letter of recommendation from a member of faculty of any arts program, Letter of motivation for the programme the artist is applying for, Proof of admission into an arts program, Portfolio and CV.

The Project Support Fund grants artists or organizations a sum of $20,000, $ 10,000, $5,000 or $1,000 towards short to medium-term visual projects that address pressing social issues.

This support can be given to arts organizations that prove their excellence in the field.

Vanguard News Nigeria