A/Ibom Govt

Akwa Ibom State Government has expressed its readiness to partner an American-based Company, Hucha Technologies Incorporated to Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) businesses in areas of Fabrication Technology, Mining and Wealth creation in the State.

The State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel made this known, when he played host to a delegation of Hucha Technologies Company during a courtesy visit on him at Government House, Uyo.

The Governor who stated that the One-stop Shop Committee for investment of the State Government would facilitate the ease of doing business in the State, assured Hucha Technologies of a conducive business environment, maintaining that his administration is poised to creating wealth and engaging youths through meaningful entrepreneurial ventures as a way of curtailing restiveness and other vices in the State.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, Governor Emmanuel hinted that with the approval from the Federal Government to operate the Ibom Deep Seaport project, Hucha Technologies will be accommodated at the Ibom Industrial City to partner in the development of the State through the BOT arrangement.

“…You can go and tell Hucha Technologies that Akwa Ibom State is ready to partner with you in the development of the State, when your leader arrives the country, the Governor of the State will host him alongside full-fledge technical presentation incorporating all the questions that have been raised, starting from an executive summary of the totality of what you do, the antecedents, footprints and projects of this nature that falls into the three areas of Financial Technology, Fabrication Technology, Mining and Mineral Exploration.

“Be rest assured here we don’t tolerate corruption, we want you to ensure that you will develop the state and develop the people, because once the State is developed the insecurity which has to do with unhappiness of people will be checked and the people will have what to give back to the society rather than hit back at the society. So we are ready, the Sea port project which is about to be developed is part of the industrial City, you are already in good hands and safe location,so be rest- assured that this location will meet your requirements”, he assured.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the delegation and President, Hucha Technologies, Guy Djoken, thanked Akwa Ibom State Government for accepting to partner the company to bring innovations in the areas of Financial Technology, Fabrication Technology and Mining into the State.

Djoken said Hucha Technologies seeks to partner the state by harnessing the rich potentials which Governor Emmanuel has already began to tap through his industrialization projects.

He pointed out that the fabrication laboratory investment worth $10 Million will be based on a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) arrangement to generate employment to Akwa Ibom people, especially the fabrication laboratory which will produce robotics, renewable energy such as lithium battery and others.

‘’…I am very confident that there is transparency here, there is no corruption and my mission here is to bring financial technology, build a fabrication laboratory and assist the Mining sector to be more productive and also create wealth for the people.

“The cost of a fabrication lab is $10 Million and we are coming here with full financing because we are looking for partners in Africa that really care about the development of Africa. When we bring the fabrication lab, we are going to transform our products locally we are going to provide people with jobs and we believe Akwa Ibom State government is prepared for the partnership”, Djoken stated.

In attendance at the Courtesy visit were members of One-Stop Shop for Investment.