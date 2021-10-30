By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state government has canvassed regular training for Journalists in Nigeria to enhance their skills.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Ini Ememobong spoke in Uyo during the opening of a three-day Regional Investigative/Multimedia Journalism Training organised for South East & South- South by Daily Trust Foundation, suppprted by MacArthur Foundation.

Ememobong who commended the foundations for the training, also canvassed for training of Nigerian journalists in the area of patriotic reportage, noting that negative reportage de-markets the country and scares away investors.

He also emphasized that Nigerian journalists to look beyond government activities and

beam their searchlights on Corporate organization especially International Oil Companies (IOC’s).

His words: “This media Investigative /multimedia journalism training is of great importance. Learning is a life-long thing. You die the same day you stop learning. We as individuals have a major role to play in bringing about a safe Nigeria.

“You can, by your report pull a prosperous society into depression. Let me also use this opportunity to advise journalists in Nigeria to expand their attention from government, look beyond government to some corporate organizations and citizens.

“Also my appeal is that we must find a way to engage in patriotic reportage. If you over report the negative of your place and put it outside , you will drive investors away”

In his remarks, the Chairman of Daily Trust Foundation, Alhaji Bilya Bala , noted that the training was borne out of the need to keep journalists in Nigeria updated on modern trends.

Bala who was represented by a Director of Media Trust Limited (MTL) and former Editor-in-Chief of Daily Trust newspapers, Malam Mannir Dan-Ali, stressed that the foundation believes that skilled journalists always remain relevant in anywhere or society they found themselves.

“Daily Trust Foundation has intervened in so many areas. Training is just one important arm of what we are doing. We believe that as journalists, if we do our bit Nigeria will be a better place. We always try to improve the skills of our colleagues”, Bala noted.