Nigerian artiste and ace producer Okwudili Okoli popularly known as 6UFF has said that the Nigerian music industry will experience more booms in the coming years.

The Computer Science graduate noted that Afrobeat, Afro-fusion, Afro-emo, and a lot of subs Afro genres are being recognized worldwide and would further project the continent to the world.

6UFF further said no one could have thought the industry will go this far to the level of having a Grammy Award winner.

“Afro music is gaining massive waves globally, and I’m really impressed and proud. I see Afro music taking over the world in the coming decades,” he said.

He however cautioned that the music industry is very competitive and expensive and as such, Nigerian artists must put in a lot of work and effort to stay consistent.

Speaking about his career, 6UFF revealed that he would probably be a software engineer or be playing soccer if he is not doing music.

“If I wasn’t doing music I’d be a software engineer or probably a footballer,” he added.