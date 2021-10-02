61st Independence Day: ANISZA splashes N1m on unity history winner

A young Nigerian will emerge tops today after week-long online History Competition

Thousands of students across the country participated

CELEBRATING Nigeria’s independence is not complete without young Nigerians having an understanding of compelling past Nigerian stories that has characterised today’s modern-day Nigeria.

This is the view of ace documentary photographer and visual communication strategist, Novo Isioro, as ANISZA marks the 61st Independence Anniversary of the country.

In a statement signed by Isioro who is the Founder of the ANISZA, the Centre for Peace she noted that the unity of Nigeria cannot be negotiated nor compromised hence the need to bring everyone together, most especially the younger people for the 61st Anniversary celebration.

This year ANISZA organised an Online History Competition, supported by its sponsors including, Shell Nigeria, SNEPCO and it was opened to thousands of Nigerian students from across the Federation with a One Million prize money.

The grand finale of the competition holds by 4:00 pm West African Time at ANISZA Foundation and Gallery by Exhibition Pavilion, Garki II, FCT, Abuja [on Saturday, October 2, 2021] today and will also feature: “free networking, music, chops, and plenty of laughter in the spirit of one Nigerian,” Isioro, immediate past presidential photographer, assured.

The event marks the fourth anniversary of ANISZA after the 2018 unveiling of the Foundation by the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

