Senior brand Manager for “33” Export Lager – Aishat Anaekwe, Maduka Okoye Super Eagles Goal keeper

There’s nothing better than your favourite brands going all out for Nigerian sports teams. This time, it’s the official beer of the Nigerian Super Eagles team, “33″ Export!

Following the partnership with the Nigerian football association, “33″ Export lager beer launched an exciting campaign tagged “Let’s go Naija” – a testament to their unrivalled support for the Nigerian Super Eagles.

This Campaign is uniquely and strategically designed to provide innovative ways to cheer the team to victory in the qualifying matches leading up to the World Cup. The campaign has garnered widespread support and has created a solid fan base for the Team.

Fans are definitely not left out of the Campaign! After the Super Eagles’ recent win in one of the qualifying matches, “33” Export gave 33 lucky fans the opportunity to wine and dine with the Super Eagles at the Eko hotel.

“33″ Export’s support as the official beer of the Super Eagles, we are in to win it and it’s straight to Qatar come 2022!

#RoadToQatar2022 #33ExportXSuperEagles

Brand Manager for “33” Export Lager Beer- Rexanthony Anieke with Super Eagles Footballer Victor Osihmen at the just concluded Evening with the Super Eagles by 33” Export Lager Beer