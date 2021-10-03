The collapsed building in Ikorodu

By Bose Adelaja

Three people were missing while two others were rescued at Haruna area, in Ikorodu, Lagos state after a two-storey building collapsed.

The collapse was said to have occurred on Monday night, at 97, Lagos Road, Haruna bus stop though the rescue operation is still ongoing.

The three missing persons were suspected to be trapped in the collapsed building though details about the incident were sketchy at press time.

It was learnt that immediately after the incident occurred, the local residents within the area mobilised themselves to carry out initial rescue activities after which the fire service and Police responded but were unable to do much due to the unavailability of equipment to lift the rumble on the suspected location of the trapped victims.

However, those rescued were currently receiving medical treatment at the General Hospital, Ikorodu.

The Acting Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, Lagos State, Ibrahim Farinloye who confirmed the incident to Vanguard said NEMA, Police, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and other relevant agencies are currently searching for those suspected to be trapped in the building.

He said the incident occurred at about 10 pm but it could not be ascertained if any life was lost.

He said, “2 people were rescued last night. 3 are suspected to be missing and trapped presently”.

Vanguard News Nigeria