Three men were on Friday docked in a Wuse Zone Six Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 18 motorcycles from three businessmen.

The police charged Audu Ibrahim, 42, Garba Salihu, 39, and Aliyu Ibrahim, 45, all of no fixed addresses for alleged criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Joshua Ayanna, told the Court that the complainants, Abbass Ishaku, Emmanuel Moses and Hussaini Okpaku, all residents of the FCT, Abuja, reported the matter at FCT, Police Command.

Ayanna alleged that all three defendants criminally deceived the complainants and collected 18 motorcycles popularly known as ”Keke”, under false pretext that they wanted to purchase the items on hire purchase.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendants breached the weekly agreement of remitting the money to the complainants and went ahead and sold the motorcycles without the consent of the complainants.

Ayanna alleged that the defendants’ criminal action was evidence of their deliberate pre-co received intent not only to purchase the motorcycles but to steal them.

He told the court that during police investigation the defendants admitted selling the items, but could not give any reason for their action.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 287 and 312 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Musa Sadeeq, granted bail to each of the defendants in the sum of N500, 000 and one surety each in like sum.

Sadeeq ordered that the sureties must be civil servants not below GL 09, who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the matter until Nov.1, for hearing.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria