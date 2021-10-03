Suspects

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Men of Ogun State Police command on Wednesday, arrested three men for allegedly beating one, Tunji George to death over an allegation of stealing an iPhone 6.

A statement by the command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi gave the names of the suspects as Felix Sunday, Shomuye Musa and Oluwatobi Michael

Oyeyemi said, the suspects were arrested following a report by one Bola George who reported at Onipanu divisional headquarters that her brother was alleged to have stolen a iPhone 6 at Keke hotel in Iyana – Iyesi/Ota.

He said, it was reported that the deceased was tied with rope in the hotel and tortured to death.

“Having realized that the victim was about giving up the ghost, the suspects rushed him to a hospital, but before they got to the hospital, the victim has kicked the bucket”, he said.

“Upon the report, the DPO Onipanu division, CSP Bamidele job, mobilized his men and moved to the scene, where two of the suspects were apprehended, while the remaining one was arrested in the hotel where the did was done”.

“On interrogation, the suspects informed the police that they strongly suspected the deceased as the person who stole the iPhone 6, and in order to recover the said phone from him, they decided to torture him not knowing that it will result to his death”.

“The corpse of the victim has been deposited at the General Hospital mortuary, Ota for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

He also warned that the command under his leadership will not tolerate any form of jungle justice and who ever engaged in such act, no matter his status or position will not be spared from punishment under the law.

