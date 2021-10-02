Source: @official2baba

By Agbonkhese Oboh

From the back of the recent issues and ‘kataka’, three incidents have inexorably brought legendary 2Baba to the spotlight again.

First, a video of one of the mothers of his children, Pero Adeniyi, having a good time with supposed relatives of 2Baba emerged.

Second, 2Baba posted a video of himself and Annie taking a stroll.

Now, that’s heartwarming. But Baba followed with a line from one of his many hit songs: “No go tell anybody say u see 4 hia.”

The next two lines in that song (Only Me) are: “If na only me, you know say I no go care/ Just like everybody I wish life was fair.”

So, there.

Then, Pero came on her Instagram (Instastory) page to drop a mixed bag of advice, warning, some strokes of the cane and a tip of seeming huge titanic-type iceberg.

She wrote: “You are asking me to speak, if I told you my truth, would you believe? Would you not poke holes in it?

“My truth is special to me. Those that know me know the truth, that is all that matters.

“I will continue to guard it. Even the liar that started this madness knows the truth but needs the lie for relevance.

“Very soon, the truth will be out for all to see clearly. Without a doubt, no one is invincible, so please continue to enjoy the lies for anyway.

“Insults and dragging are yet to kill a person.”

Switching to pidgin, added: “No be today una don dey comment una rubbish.

“Continue to drag like small gen, when hand pain una, una go stop. #unbothered.”

Vanguard News Nigeria