Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Ahead of the 2023 elections, a group of the All Progressives Congress, APC, members under the aegis of Progressive Consolidation Group, PCG, has called on the ruling party, to adopt Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo as its consensus candidate for the Presidential elections.

The PCG, which held a rally in Ikeja, Lagos State, to receive the Vice President, urged him to put himself forward for the presidential position.

It said having Prof. Osinbajo as its sole candidate, would douse tension not only in the ruling party. but across the country.

Speaking at the rally, the PCG National Secretary who spoke to journalists at a grand reception for Osinbajo, Dr. Eli Eberechukwu Dibia, said that they have started mobilizing in all 774 local government areas across the country, for the emergence of Osinbajo as APC sole candidate in the 2023 elections.

According to him, “His candidacy will douse the already accumulated tension across the six geopolitical zones, Osinbajo is a man of grace, humility, truth and the fear of God.”

Dibia further said, “as a detribalized Nigerian, APC as a party should adopt Osinbajo as consensus candidate of the party and expect a seamless victory.”

He described the Vice President “as a dependable, transparent, competent and passionate Nigerian, who cares about the ordinary man and the youths.”

Dibia also said that Prof.. Osinbajo “holds the best credentials to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari having worked with him as his deputy.”

