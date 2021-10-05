Professor Yemi Osinbajo

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo has called for an end to money playing a significant role in the nation’s leadership recruitment process.

Speaking on Monday night in Abuja at a book presentation titled “Politics that Works- what school and seminars won’t teach you about winning elections,” Osibanjo said credible leaders, particularly young people, find it difficult to get into elective office due to lack of money.

“The problem in politics is money. Money has a big role to play in politics. He who has money tends to move faster and in control of structures,” he said.

Osibanjo while calling for political mentorship for young ones also called on would-be-leaders to make themselves available to serve even in lower capacities in preparation for higher responsibilities.

“If you serve in one capacity or the other, you will get the needed experience to perform better in your future endeavours. Every country deserves a good leader” he added.

Also speaking, former Governor of Edo state and immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said leadership capacity has nothing to do with age.

Oshiomhole recalled that in 1966 when General Yakubu Gowon came into power, he was in his 30s, adding that following the return to democracy, Nigeria produced governors who were also in their 40s.

He called on Nigerians to give competent leaders a chance to contribute their quotas to national development regardless of their ages.

Vanguard News Nigeria