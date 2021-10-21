Atiku Abubakar

By Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Thursday, expressed optimism that Nigeria will thrive on a leadership that would unify and promote peace in the nation.

The former VP stated this at the 70th birthday lecture of Engr. Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, with the theme: “Technology: A missing Link in Nigeria’s Development,” and book presentation entitled ‘The Handkerchief: The Story of High Chief Raymond Anthony Aleogho Dokpesi.’

According to him, “Nigeria needs a leadership that can unify the country, bring stability, restructure the country, reform the economy and bring about cohesion to the nation.”

In his remarks, DAAR Communications Chairman, Dokpesi, said that Nigeria’s growth and development would be realized only if insecurity properly addressed and Nigerians were united.

Dokpesi added that Nigeria could create new economic opportunities, create jobs and transform society, but the issues of insecurity, infrastructure deficit, internet affordability and access, broadband connection speed, digital literacy, digital and technical skills gap, gender biases in the technology industry must be addressed.

His words, “This is only a fraction of the digital economy being tapped into. But by enhancing digital connectivity, digital skills, digital financial services, and other core areas of digital development, Nigeria can create new economic opportunities.”

He opined that science and technology held tremendous benefits for Nigeria’s economic growth. “Through innovation and investments, the Nigerian economy can harness digital data and emerging technologies and connect Nigerian products and human capacity to international markers to expand digital competitiveness,” he said.

In the same vein, Chairman, MTN Nigeria Plc, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, stressed that Nigeria cannot afford to be relegated to the backseat of a technological driven world.

He said: “Technology as you know changes the way we interact, do business and how we understand the world. That world is currently experiencing a world of transformation and driven by new innovations that drive nations.

“It is those nations that lead the development of new technology that will emerge leaders of the world and also countries that can apply science and technology to solve problems that face humanity.

“It is important to state that the nation has the talent and the technology to become a leader in the development of technology.

“Let me note that I have not said technology is the missing link it may be correct, it is not completely missing in Nigeria. I will add; inadequate technology infrastructure the bane of Nigeria’s development.”

Vanguard News Nigeria