By Chris Ochayi

One of the sons of Ohinoyi of Ebiraland and businessman, Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, has joined the race for 2023 presidency under the platform of Young Progressives Party, YPP, vowing to ignite aggressive agricultural revolution in order to end the food security confronting the nation, if elected.



Prince Ado-Ibrahim, who is a business mogul with vast interest in chain of businesses including the energy sector of the economy, said at a ceremony where he formally joined the Young Progressives Party, YPP, in Abuja, that Nigeria with 65 million hectares of land that is arable has no business with hungry.

He said with introduction of technology and modernity in development of agriculture, the YPP regime under him will take the country to Eduardo and the issue of food security will be laid to rest in Nigeria.

According to him, “We have 65 million hectares of land that is arable in this country. I have studied it. We have even prepared 33 million hectares of land for food security for international environment. So, Nigeria could be the food basket.

“So, under the leadership the government that YPP will allow me to form, by God’s grace, we focus on cash crops, export crops, to feed our country and also to feed the world.”

Prince Ado-Ibrahim said his intention to run for the presidency in 2023 was sequel to the fact that there is leadership vacuum in the country.

According to him, “I have love Nigeria, I live outside this country for 37 years. I studied, work hard and I returned home. Not because I don’t have any other thing to do but I have things to do here. And I learnt and I listen and I got involved.

“I am joining Young Progressives Party, YPP because if I try what I want to do in any other party, I will be shut out. Young Progressives Party, in most countries, I am not young anymore but in Nigeria, I am a small boy. In Nigeria, a 77 year old man can still be aspiring to be youth leader.

“So, we are stuck giving the mantle of leadership to people who do not completely understand what the bulk of this population is. We don’t want a president by name, that nomenclature; I have as a CEO of my company that is what they want. We demand leadership.

“The progress is where I fit in in his whole equation. I like to see the future, I like to dream big, and I want to take people along that journey with me. I’m telling any young person in Nigeria today that you cannot give up. This is ordinary time that requires extra ordinary measures, get involved. There is a party waiting for you called YPP.

“The establishment has failed us woefully. Nobody should be left behind, no woman, no child, no Christian, no Muslim, no Northern or Southerner and nobody from the Middle Belt including myself.

“But it is important we try to find a United-in-Chief, somebody who loves this country, who is not going to ask you, where are you from, but is going to ask you what is the content of your heart. What do you bring to the table?

“I’m bringing a visionary form of leadership that I shared with my company, with my friends, with my loved ones. I don’t want to dream small. Nigeria don’t carry last, so, why am I even looking at that. So, I must dream big and I want to carry people along to the future.

“Nigeria needs visionaries, we need people with pedigree, we need people whose names count. We want to build things here for the world to come and see, we want to do things that people will be proud of,” he added.

Speaking earlier, the national chairman of YPP, Emmanuel Bishop Amakiri, said Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim resonates with the YPP ideology.

He said, “We have provided the vehicle for Nigerians now, which is the YPP and the doors are open for like-minds, men and women of distinct character and moral nobility that can come and help to reset Nigeria.

“Nigeria needs a reset of leadership because all the things we are going through today in our country is as a result of leadership failure and I can tell you that once leadership is fixed every other thing is possible.”