By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

A group, GYB Awareness Project 2023,has said that the 21st Century is for the youths not only in technology but in governance and therefore, urged Nigerians to support the presidential ambition of Governor Yahaya Bello in 2023.

The group in a statement by it’s Chairman, Saifullahi Kajuru and Fatima Kaita,after a meeting in Kaduna at the weekend, said as the clamour for who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari continues, all democratic stakeholders across the country and beyond must stand for the interest of peace and development of Nigeria.

According to the group, “since the return of democratic governance in 1999, South-West, North-West, and South-South have produced presidents, conventionally, power rotates for equity and justice as implied in the Principles of Federal Character. Of all the remaining geo-political zones that are yet to produce a president, the North-Central appears to have the best presidential material come 2023. And this is no other person than Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.”

The group noted that since his assumption of office in Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello has remained a man of the people,a detribalised national figure loved by the people of all regions, religions and tribes across the country.

“After wide consultation with stakeholders, youth groups, student unions, market unions, religious and traditional bodies from the North-West geo-political zone,we call on Governor Yahaya Bello to contest for the office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023. Nigeria must continue to move on the right path in 2023.”

“Being a non-tribalistic personality, Governor Yahaya Bello is who the cap fits. No wonder many people call him “Mr Symbol of Unity”. As Governor, he has and is still fulfilling his mandate of making Kogi State the safest place to live in North-central Nigeria. The Nigerian people have seen in his prudence, patriotism, and selfless service to all and sundry. The 21st Century is for the youth not only in technology but governance. Governor Yahaya Bello represents what we call 21st Century youth in all ramification.”

The group said it will continue to support and propagate the ideals of Governor Yahaya Bello,adding that the entire youths of the North-west region are solidly behind his candidacy come 2023.