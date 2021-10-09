Debo Adenira

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, has concluded plans aimed at prioritizing Anti-corruption and accountability issues during the coming 2023 elections.

According to the group, the plan is in response to the need to prevent potential rollback of post 2023 election by strengthening the support base for anticorruption reform.

Briefing Newsmen, Chairman of the anti-graf group, Debo Adenira explained that the aim of the project was to reduce corruption in Nigeria by “bolstering support for anticorruption, social inclusion among critical groups, strengthening policies and programs for anticorruption in Lagos State.

“During the project, we would implement activities to demand for anti-corruption and accountability in the platforms of candidates and political parties in Lagos State, advocate for the optima performance of the newly created Lagos State anti-corruption agency, demand for gender and social inclusion in the electoral process among others.”

While urging the Nigerian media to increase reportage and investigation on corruption and accountability issues,

CACOL in it’s submittion insisted that there is needs for increase sensitization on anticorruption and accountability in elections at the grassroots level.

Adding: “Political parties must be engaged to mainstream anti-corruption and accountability into their manifestos and activities.

“We are going to the grassroots to educate them on how to ask for accountability. Any corrupt person should not be allowed to contest elections.” The group said