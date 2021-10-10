Pastor Tunde Bakare

Says it’s time to take back Nigeria

By Dapo Akinrefon

Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, CGCG, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Sunday, announced the Nigeria for Nigerians, N4N, movement, saying it is time for Nigerians to take back their nation.

He also declared that his state of the nation address will be the last he will deliver in the church.

READ ALSOSuspected kidnappers attack Police station, abduct nursing mother in Adamawa

He said this during his state of the nation address titled: ‘The black box of Nigeria’s politics’, at the church auditorium, Oregun, Lagos.

Bakare said: “This state of the nation broadcast may be the last I will deliver in this auditorium.

The Nigeria for Nigerians, N4N, movement has been launched because it is time for Nigerians to take back their nation.

There will be a change of government in 2023.”

Details later..