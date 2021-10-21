2023: Arewa Youth Alliance urges all parties to adopt Tinubu as sole candidate

Bola Tinubu

A Northern Group, Arewa Youth Alliance for 2023, has drummed up support for former Lagos State governor and National Leader of the governing APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the best presidential material in 2023.



The group charged all political parties in Nigeria to commence a process of adopting Tinubu as the sole candidate for Nigeria.



In a press statement on Wednesday in Kano by it Coordinator, Hon Bello Lawan Bello, said the “APC leader has the capacity, national appeal and technical know-how, management skills to lead and unite Nigeria based on his landmark achievement as Lagos Governor and as National leader of APC with voluminous contribution to success of the Buhari administration.



“We are able to understand that majority of the people from Northern Nigeria believe that when the Presidency is zoned to the southern part of the country, there is this single person that has the capacity, capability and charisma to take Nigeria to the promise land and the man is no any other person than Bola Tinubu.



“It is a fact that Tinubu is a champion for progress and development as it was evident with his antecedents while he was the governor of Lagos State. His policies and actions culminated into a practical development model that based on research conducted, many states in Nigeria have since adopted it and this model is also been used by prestigious institutions of learning across the globe as one of the successful development and economic models from Africa’s largest Country.



“The Arewa Youth Alliance for 2023, will leave no stone unturned to ensure Tinubu becomes the next President of Nigeria come 2023 God Willing.”

Vanguard News Nigeria