By Benjamin Njoku

The 2021 Felabration, a one-week annual festival of music and art in honor of the late Afro-beat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, which is billed to kick off on Monday, October 11, will be broadcast live on two dedicated channels on Dstv and Gotv.

This was disclosed via Instagram by Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti who conceived the annual event in 1998, to celebrate the life and times of her late father.

According to her, airing the festival on pay TV channels for the first time since inception would afford those who cannot physically make it to the New Afrika Shrine in Ikeja, Lagos, the opportunity to feel the vibes in the comfort of their homes. The week-long event is expected to be rounded up on Sunday, October 17, 2021. With “Viva Nigeria Via Africa,” as the theme, this year’s event will be full of exciting activities to make it memorable.

Headline sponsor, Rite Foods Limited reveals that part of the activities lined up include, honouring the late Afro-beat king with a posthumous award for being the voice of the voiceless in the Nigerian society. According to the company, Fela did not only leave an indelible mark in the entertainment industry, but also earned global recognition for his unrivaled stage performance in his genre of music.

The brand said it “resonates with Fela’s positive energy of fearlessness, positivity, and can-do spirit. Fearless is the leader in the energy drinks market, just like Fela was the global musical icon during his lifetime”.

The Managing Director of the firm, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, said the late Afro-beat king embodied justice, courage, and hope for the people during his lifetime and deserves to be celebrated.

Other activities include Afrobics dance competition, a show where contestants will compete by showcasing Afro-beat dance moves with any song of their choice from any of Fela’s songs like “Colonial Mentality,” “Teacher No Teach Me Nonsense,” “Mr. Follow Follow,” “Zombie o Zombie,” among others.

