The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Thursday, dissociated itself from a publication making rounds that its ED and CEO, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, advocated a $200 million loan for the importation and local production of mosquito nets in the country.

The agency noted this in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday October 28 this year and signed by its Head, Public Relations Unit, Mohammad Ohitoto.

The statement read in part, “This is to inform Nigerians that this statement is not only untrue, it is a figment of the imagination of the writer,” adding that the CEO neither discussed nor granted any interview on the malaria programme.

The agency categorically debunked, “It is pertinent to state that the Malaria Programme is the responsibility of the National Malaria Elimination Programme (FMOH). Therefore, the NPHCDA Chief Executive has no reason whatsoever to discuss or advocate for funding for such intervention.

“This news is outrightly unfounded and fake and should be disregarded by all well meaning Nigerians.”