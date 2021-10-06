100-year-old tree falls in Oyo, kills 4, damages motorcycles, buses

The tree (above and below).

By Sola Isola, IBADAN

A tree believed to be 100 years old has fallen after a windstorm in Saabo area of Oyo, in Oyo State on Monday, leaving four people dead and several others injured.

It was learned that the tree, which is close to a popular foodstuff market, also served as relaxation spot for motorcycle riders, shuttle buses operators as well as traders.

The Chairman of Saabo Market, Oyo, Alhaji Akeebu Alarape, who confirmed the incident explained that the tree had been there for over a 100 years, adding that there had been several unsuccessful attempts to cut the tree down.

Contacted, the Amotekun Head of Operations in Atiba LCDA, Mr Akeem Ojo confirmed that the incident happened at about 6p.m. on Monday.

He said: “A female student of Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo; a woman with a baby strapped to her back and a boy she was holding were pulled out from under the tree.

“One person was seriously injured and was taken to a private hospital in the area, while motorcycles and-mini buses parked under the tree were damaged.”

He noted further that Amotekun’s presence at the scene was to prevent rioting and looting of goods in the market.

Chairman, Sooro LCDA, Mr Seun Oguntona also stated that the persons affected were those who were trading under the tree, adding that they would be relocated in no time.

While debunking the rumour that the tree was fettish, he advised people not to take shelter under any tree when it rains.

He added that the man who planted the tree died about 30 years ago, adding that though the man worshipped Sango while alive, the purpose of planting the tree was to provide shelter for people.

