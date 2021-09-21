By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Tuesday suspended Rector of the ancient Ramat Polytechnic Maiduguri (Rampoly), Dr Modu Kyari, over incapability to manage the institution that led to its present deplorable condition.

The governor immediately directed the Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr Mustapha Malumbe, to take over and oversee the affairs of the institution for six months period.

The directive was handed over after the governor paid an unscheduled visit/inspection to the institution where he discovered that, virtually, all the Technical and Mechanical Workshops at various Engineering Departments and other teaching facilities in the campus were in a deplorable condition/ not functioning, despite huge amount of government funds injected.

Zulum who was the former product, and later Rector of the only existing Polytechnic in the state before he became governor, appeared unsatisfied during the visit, as he couldn’t find the Rector and his Deputy on seats until both showed up later while he was inspecting the facilities of the institution.

He however said, his administration would not condone any act of laziness, non-commitment to responsibility and lackaisadical attitude from any public servant, as the present administration is poised to restore the lost glory of the education sector.

“I am here to see the condition of facilities in this great institution with a view to providing necessary government intervention to save the situation.

“I have gone round and saw virtually all the Technical and Mechanical workshops and other facilities are in a very deplorable condition despite huge amount of resources being injected.

“Therefore, to address some of these problems on ground, i have immediately directed the Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr Mustapha Malumbe to take over and oversee the affairs of the institution for six months period.

“As the product and former Rector of this institution before I became governor, my administration would not condone any act of laziness, non-commitment to responsibility and lackaisadical attitude from any public servant, as the present administration is posed to restore the lost glory of the education sector.

“I also directed that the Ministry of Higher Education which would take over the management of the Polytechnic always liaise with relevant stakeholders including the Management Staff of the institution to reposition it for better learning.

“I have also instructed the ministry of water resources to immediately drill two boreholes to mitigate water shortages within the campus.

“I want to reassure the community of the institution that government will do the needful to revive it for conducive learning, as additional hostels will be constructed while dilapidated ones be rehabilitated soon,” Zulum stated.

