.

By Steve Oko, ABA

As permutations, intrigues and agitations over zoning of the 2023 presidential ticket heat up, a member of the National Executive Council NEC, of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, has assured that the party will not disappoint Nigerians in its choice of the zone to fly its presidential ticket.

Senator Ohuabunwa in an exclusive interview with VANGUARD in Abia, explained that the reluctance of the party in zoning its presidential slot was deliberate and for strategic reasons.

He said it was not politically wise at this point to zone such sensitive position due to the prevailing circumstances.

The former Leader, House of Representatives supported the position of the zoning committee of the party’s forthcoming National Convention that zoning the highest office in the land was not part of its mandate.

According to Senator Ohuabunwa, PDP has to be very careful not to play into the hands of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC over zoning its 2023 presidential ticket.

He explained that the zoning of national offices for the party’s National Convention has nothing to do with its presidential ticket.

Ohuabunwa said that PDP “is an experienced party with experienced politicians and responsible patriots who reason with human concience”, adding that the party will be guided by the principle of equity, justice and fairness in zoning its presidential ticket.

He dismissed fears in some quarters that the South East might be shortchanged based on the permutation that the party is likely to settle for South West and Northern region for its party chairmanship, and presidential slots respectively.

” The truth is that PDP will scatter if we go into zoning of the presidency now. Let’s get done with our national convention first. You know we are not the party in power. The present situation is not what it used to be. Things have changed, so we also need to change tactics.

” I can assure you that when we get to zoning of presidential ticket we shall handle it fairly. It’s a party thing, we will resolve it in a way no zone will feel shortchanged. We should not use the zoning of the party chairmanship as a yardstick on which zone to cede our presidential ticket. When we get to the river we cross the bridge. We will not disappoint Nigerians.”

Vanguard News Nigeria