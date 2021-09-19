•Deal with your frustrations

By Dirisu Yakubu

Governors elected on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have taken an exception to a remark by Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, wherein he accused them (PDP governors) of dishonesty in their clamour for a return of the Presidency to the South in 2023.

Umahi had, on Channels Television, shortly after southern governors called for power shift, said the body language of PDP governors suggested they were not being honest about the issue.

But in a statement by the Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum, the governors urged Umahi to face the business of governance, describing him as one “who illegally and immorally sits on a PDP mandate and calls himself an All Progressives Congress, APC governor.”

The statement reads: “We advise Governor Umahi to face his frustrations in APC and not drag PDP and her governors into it. PDP is an independent political party with workable structures and methods of doing things. It’s not an appendage of the APC or indeed any other association or group.

“The PDP will take its decision on the issue of zoning political offices at the appropriate time. Even the APC has not taken any decision yet on zoning. Different groups and interests are advancing arguments to defend their positions as is required in a democracy. At the end of the day, decisions will be taken by each political party.

“Governor Umahi left PDP for APC, according to him, because of the love he has for President Buhari, among other flimsy reasons, irrespective of the maladministration and daily incidents of destruction of lives and properties currently going on in Ebonyi State and the entire country under the watch of APC.

“Governor Umahi sabotaged the PDP in 2019 elections in his quest to deliver 25 per cent to his APC benefactors. It took the determined resistance of Ebonyi people to checkmate him.”

Similarly, a statement by the spokesperson for the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, described Umahi as an attention seeker.

“Umahi, out of his ambition, joined the All Progressives Congress, APC, while still sitting on the mandate of the PDP in Ebonyi state, he has become pathetically confused and disoriented, having realized that he joined a ‘one chance’ bus, with strange and deceitful co-travellers.

“It is clear that Governor Umahi is now politically floating and seeks to use an unwarranted attack on governors elected on the platform of the PDP to actualize his desperation for public relevance,’’ the party said.

Vanguard News Nigeria