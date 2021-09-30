IN an attempt to lift youths in having modern entrepreneur skills, Yoruba Professionals Foundation, YPF, has trained not less than 219 youths across the South-West in its just-concluded 6th Entrepreneurial Development Training Series held in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti-State.

The training, organised by YPF, a pan-Yoruba Professional Group committed to the advancement of Knowledge-based Entrepreneurship, (Sciences, Technology and Digital Innovations), Smart Agriculture and Food Security, Culture and Tradition, Investment Potentials, Sports and Civic Education in Yoruba Land, held between 6th and 11th September 2021.

The 6 days training, themed: ‘Promoting Knowledge-based Entrepreneurship in Yoruba Land’, featured Smart Homes Automation, Cinematography, Drone Piloting, Mobile App Development, Solar Technology and Paints Production

In his remarks, the convener of YPF, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, said a total of 219 Trainees from all over Yorubaland were accredited. He added that YPF is helping the younger generation of the Yoruba people to discover themselves and also to them empower in a modern way.

He said: “YPF is keen for promoting Knowledge-Based Entrepreneurship in sciences, technology and digital Innovations in Yoruba Land. We are also promoting Smart Agriculture and Food Security in Yoruba Land as we all know the importance of food to the development that can also help us in exportation to generate revenue for the land.

“Our fashion brand, SOGE designs, is being used to reinvent and sustain the Yoruba Cultural Legacies. We imported our first batch of clothing materials to America in July. We are planning for another batch by December.”

One of the participants, Ms Adejoke Adetunbi, while appreciating YPF, said the introduction of knowledge-based skills makes the training more unique.

Adetunbi said: “On behalf of the graduate trainees, we appreciate the trustees and management of YPF for bringing this wonderful initiative to Ekiti State. This is the 6th edition and we are happy to be part of the beneficiaries.

“I have attended Series of empowerment training, I can say with all sense of modesty and without patronising that this YPF training is unique and it stands them out.”